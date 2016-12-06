Technology

December 6, 2016 1:13 PM

Twitter uncovers kind words between Sprint and T-Mobile executives. Really.

By Mark Davis

Perhaps it’s the holiday season or maybe fake news, but Sprint and T-Mobile executives showed up on Twitter with nice words to say about each other.

It started with the chief financial officer at T-Mobile USA, Braxton Carter. He was speaking at an industry conference Monday in New York.

He had this to say. “You’ve gotta give it to the Sprint guys,” according to a report from FierceWireless.

The Twitter post noted that Carter was praising Sprint for improvements in its finances and other “metrics,” which are the yardsticks that wireless companies use to measure their performance.

Technically, Carter didn’t tweet the remark, but he had to know it would end up there. These two companies have a long and well-documented history of social media animosity.

Most recently, the flare-up was over the companies’ competing unlimited data plans, with Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure calling T-Mobile’s CEO John Legere a “con artist.” In another tiff, the language on social media turned less than social.

On Monday, Claure picked up the FierceWireless tweet about Carter and added: “Thanks @braxtoncarter for your kind remarks. Trying to follow some of your footsteps. Happy Holidays.”

Could Claure and Legere reconcile next?

Mark Davis: 816-234-4372, @mdkcstar

