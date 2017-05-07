Retired Teamsters to rally Tuesday in KC over continuing Central States Pension shortfall

A group of retired Kansas City area Teamsters plans to rally Tuesday outside the local offices of the Employee Benefits Security Administration.
The agency enforces the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, or ERISA, as part of the U.S. Department of Labor. Its Kansas City office is among 10 regional operations nationally. Its website includes notices for the 348 pension plans that are in either critical, critical and declining, or endangered condition.
The Central States Pension Fund is among them and is the subject of a Government Accountability Office investigation. It covers about 400,000 mostly working and retired members of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters and expects to run out of funds within a decade.
Tuesday’s rally is part of a day of action around pension rights that includes a reintroduction of the Keep Our Promises Act, or KOPPA, by U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders in Washington.
