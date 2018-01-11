With flu raging, KC hospital experts face shortage of essential supplies

More Videos 3:11 Step Therapy leads to delay in treatment for MS patient Pause 2:36 Take a virtual tour of the planned Children's Research institute 2:10 She says her husband was given drugs to sedate and control him in nursing homes 0:42 Confession to an affair, but denial of blackmail allegations 1:03 Barack Obama on David Letterman's new Netflix show (teaser clip) 2:11 Sisters put meat on the table with their guns 1:02 Comical video shows how NKC school district decided to cancel classes 0:43 Listen to woman describe her interactions with Gov. Eric Greitens 2:33 Arkansas police release footage of fatal shooting of teen 1:12 Neighborhood taproom adds to East 63rd Street revitalization Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Flu spike hits hospitals amid IV bag shortage Hospitals in Kansas City and across the country are having to get creative as they fight an early flu season and a months-long shortage of IV bags tied to Hurricane Maria. Hospitals in Kansas City and across the country are having to get creative as they fight an early flu season and a months-long shortage of IV bags tied to Hurricane Maria. Andy Marso The Kansas City Star

