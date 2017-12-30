Nursing home alternative new to Kansas City area lets seniors live on their own

More Videos 2:11 Mother of four has to choose between buying groceries or seeing a doctor Pause 1:08 Kansas Medicaid backlog hits nursing homes financially 1:28 Children’s Mercy VP explains Obamacare coverage 2:13 Corrections boss talks about Kansas staffing issues 0:54 Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting' 2:46 Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 1:32 Bill Self has high praise for Texas’ Mo Bamba 2:34 Gameplan with Terez Paylor: Chiefs at Broncos 3:19 Aria Luft, killed in icy bridge crash, sings in recording about meeting God 2:12 Chiefs offensive coordinator Nagy on Mahomes’ first start Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Look inside this new nursing home alternative in KCK An elder care company has been approved by the federal and state government to be a one-stop shop for frail residents of Wyandotte County to get social and medical services An elder care company has been approved by the federal and state government to be a one-stop shop for frail residents of Wyandotte County to get social and medical services Andy Marso The Kansas City Star

An elder care company has been approved by the federal and state government to be a one-stop shop for frail residents of Wyandotte County to get social and medical services Andy Marso The Kansas City Star