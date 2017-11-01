Is that service dog a fake? Under federal law, you can’t even ask

More Videos 0:51 Five things to know about Medica Pause 2:09 Service dog helps partially paralyzed man walk and balance 0:45 K-State coach Bill Snyder addresses the status of his quarterbacks 3:01 Chiefs' coach Andy Reid on his team's 29-19 win over the Broncos 2:01 Dia de los Muertos is not Halloween 2:13 Corrections boss talks about Kansas staffing issues 1:54 NYC truck attack kills 8, suspect detained 0:35 Video shows person of interest in Independence burglary and homicide 0:22 Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:49 The case for Hoz: Intangibles form backbone of Boras' sales pitch Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Service dog helps partially paralyzed man walk and balance Josh Lewis, 40, has lived with the after-effects of a brain aneurysm for more than a decade. Six months ago, he got Bing. The service dog has helped Lewis with walking and balancing. Josh Lewis, 40, has lived with the after-effects of a brain aneurysm for more than a decade. Six months ago, he got Bing. The service dog has helped Lewis with walking and balancing. Shelly Lang The Kansas City Star

