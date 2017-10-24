Eight-figure donation gets KU Hospital closer to completing tower

The University of Kansas Health System got a pledge of $10 million this week as part of a $100 million fundraising campaign for a new patient care tower slated to open next month.
The gift upped the project’s total pledges to $57.7 million. It came from Cheryl Lockton Williams, whose late husband Jack Lockton died of cancer in 2004. Jack Lockton founded Lockton Companies, the world’s largest private insurance brokerage firm.
The first phase of the tower, Cambridge North, is slated to open in November. When complete next year, the 11-story tower will add 125 beds to what is already the largest hospital in the Kansas City metro area. Twenty-eight of the beds will be for intensive care and the tower will also add 11 operating suites.
In a statement released by the health system Lockton Williams said she made the donation after touring the facility and seeing the “cutting-edge technology, the design and the architecture.”
“What’s most exciting of all is that this incredible facility – and these great care providers – are right here in Kansas City,” said Lockton Williams.
The new tower’s fifth level will be named the Jack and Cheryl Lockton Intensive Care Patient Unit.
The cost of the original tower project, slated for only 92 beds, was $250 million, funded through a combination of bonds and philanthropy. That was upped to $370 million with the addition of a second phase, with the additional costs funded through bonds.
