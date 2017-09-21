The doctor helped her talk to her dying mother half a world away. On Wednesday, they met.

More Videos 1:59 Ghanaian doctor who helped daughter say goodbye to dying mother meet Pause 1:01 This is the KCI parking lot where Randy Potter's body was found 0:33 Sporting KC receives 2017 U.S. Open Cup trophy 2:04 New help for interns who think they were sexually harassed 1:09 Travis Kelce refuses to answer questions about taunting penalty, lauds teammates instead 0:46 Kelce's penalties? Chiefs coach Andy Reid tires of the questions 0:56 Travis Kelce: 'Felt like we got a little conservative' 0:43 Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton on Chargers WR Keenan Allen 0:37 KCI proposals by the numbers 1:10 Former Commerce Secretary Antonio Soave speaks at Pittsburg summit in April Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Ghanaian doctor Alfred Jacob Aidoo held the phone last year in Ghana, so Katie Stakolich could say goodbye from California, to her mother who was dying half a world away in the West African country. On Wednesday, the two met at the University of Kansas Medical Center.

Ghanaian doctor Alfred Jacob Aidoo held the phone last year in Ghana, so Katie Stakolich could say goodbye from California, to her mother who was dying half a world away in the West African country. On Wednesday, the two met at the University of Kansas Medical Center. John Sleezer and Andy Marso The Kansas City Star