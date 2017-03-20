Prime Healthcare announces KC area executive structure

Prime Healthcare said Monday that Randall Nyp is the new chief executive officer for its Kansas City market.
Prime’s four Kansas City area hospitals are Providence Medical Center in Kansas City, Kan.; St. Joseph Medical Center in south Kansas City; St. Mary’s Medical Center in Blue Springs, and Saint John Hospital in Leavenworth.
Day-to-day operations at each hospital are directed by Karen Orr at Providence, Jodi Fincher at St. Joseph, Deb Ohnoutka at St. Mary’s and Paula Ellis at Saint John.
Nyp leads the four hospitals and 31 physician practices and clinics in Prime’s Missouri and Kansas markets.
Nyp started his career at St. Francis Hospital in Topeka, became chief financial officer at St. Joseph Hospital in Denver, then CEO of Via Christi Regional Medical Center in Wichita, before becoming chief operating officer of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System in South Carolina. He has headed operations at Providence and Saint John since 2011.
The four Kansas City hospitals are part of the Prime network of 45 acute-care facilities in 14 states.
Diane Stafford: 816-234-4359, @kcstarstafford
Comments