University of Kansas Hospital changes its name to reflect a broader scope of services

The University of Kansas Hospital announced Monday that it has changed its name to the University of Kansas Health System to reflect its expanded health care system.
The hospital at 39th and Cambridge streets in Kansas City, Kan., will continue to be named the University of Kansas Hospital, and KU Hospital will continue to be the unofficial shorthand for that facility.
But its physicians and clinics, which have operated under the University of Kansas Physicians name, will now operate under the new name, and the system will introduce a new logo to go with it.
The University of Kansas Health System name also will apply to the organization’s relationships with Hays Medical Center, Stormont Vail in Topeka, North Kansas City Hospital, Cornerstones of Care at Marillac, and KVC Behavioral Health.
“We are much more than the facilities off 39th,” said Bob Page, CEO of the University of Kansas Health System. “We reach across the state line and throughout Kansas.”
The entire rebranding process will take two to three years as the health system converts its web presence, its physical signage, stationery, business cards and other uses of the icon.
Health system spokesmen clarified that the University of Kansas Health System is independently governed and does not receive tax appropriations. It works closely with — but isn’t part of — the University of Kansas Medical Center, the Schools of Medicine, Nursing and Health Professions. The latter entity is part of the University of Kansas and is a center for research and education.
