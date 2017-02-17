Looking for a small-business loan? Here are last year’s top regional lenders

The top 10 lenders last year to small businesses in western Kansas and eastern Missouri are being honored by the Kansas City district office of the U.S. Small Business Administration.
U.S. Bank; Alterra Bank; Simmons First Bank; Arvest Bank; The Bank of Missouri; OakStar Bank; Guaranty Bank; Crossfirst Bank; RMI Inc.; and Wells Fargo Bank will be recognized.
“These top 10 lenders combined made almost half of the SBA-guaranteed loans — 434 of the 889 total loans — to small businesses in the district in fiscal year 2016,” said SBA district director Malcolm Richards.
That represented more than $178 million of the $396.5 million in total capital provided to small-business owners in the 88-county Kansas City region, Richards said.
The event, cosponsored by Midwest Regional Bank, will be held Wednesday at The Venue, 4800 W. 135th St., Leawood.
Diane Stafford: 816-234-4359, @kcstarstafford
