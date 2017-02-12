75th Street and Wornall Road area to get nearly $3 million in improvements

The busy intersection at 75th Street and Wornall Road in Kansas City will get a nearly $3 million makeover that proponents say will make the area more friendly to motorists, pedestrians and customers of businesses in the area.
A $2 million federal grant will boost $815,000 in city capital improvement funds and $10,000 contributed by Waldo businesses.
“Anybody familiar with that area is familiar with the fact that it’s a hub for cars, bus riders, pedestrians, bicyclists, you name it,” Kansas City 6th District Councilman Kevin McManus said Sunday. “The design is such that it isn’t limiting parking. It makes it more accessible for folks and improves the atmosphere of that intersection.”
McManus and 6th District at-large Councilman Scott Taylor worked to secure the city and federal funds.
A key element will be completing a connection of the Trolley Trail from 74th Street to 75th Street. Currently, the trail ends at a parking lot and a Kansas City Area Transportation Authority transfer station.
Another big change will be reducing the number of traffic lanes on 75th Street from four to three, one each going east and west with a turn lane in the middle, McManus said. Street parking will be allowed on 75th Street.
The project now enters the design phase. Construction is expected to begin in summer 2018.
Other elements:
▪ New sidewalks along Wornall Road from 75th Street to 79th Street.
▪ Traffic calming changes on 75th Street between Washington and Wyandotte streets.
▪ Traffic signal and pedestrian crossing improvements.
▪ Parking lot improvements on the east side of Wornall Road.
▪ Trees and shrubbery in green spaces at 75th Street and Wornall Road.
