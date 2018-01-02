Kansas and Kansas City restaurant inspections for Jan. 2

Here are area restaurants with 7 or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.
If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online in the same online locations as the original report.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for 7 or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available):
▪ Mi Ranchito, 707 W. 23rd St., Lawrence, had 16 priority violations during a Dec. 12 standardization inspection. It had 12 priority violations during a Dec. 27 follow-up inspection.
▪ Sushi Uni, 12841 W. 87th St. Parkway, Lenexa, had 14 priority violations during a Dec. 14 routine inspection. It had 8 priority violations during a Dec. 28 follow-up inspection.
▪ Uncle Buck’s Grill, Bass Pro Shops, 12051 Bass Pro Drive, Olathe, had 14 priority violations during a Dec. 13 routine inspection. It had 3 priority violations during a Dec. 28 follow-up inspection.
▪ Sichuan Dynasty, 7206 W. 119th St., Overland Park, had 13 priority violations during a Dec. 6 follow-up inspection.
▪ Foody’s, 18595 W. 151st St., Olathe, had 12 priority violations during a Dec. 14 routine inspection.
▪ D’Bronx Authentic Deli & Pizzeria, 6846 Johnson Drive, Mission, had 10 priority violations during a Dec. 7 routine inspection.
▪ BB’s Grill, 22362 S. Harrison St., Spring Hill, had 9 priority violations during a Dec. 7 routine inspection.
▪ Ignite Wood Fire Grill, 8721 Ryckert St., Lenexa, had 8 priority violations during a Dec. 8 follow-up inspection.
▪ AMF College Lanes, 10201 College Blvd., Overland Park, had 7 priority violations during a Dec. 11 routine inspection.
▪ China Taste, 816 E. Main St., Gardner, had 7 priority violations during a Dec. 6 follow-up inspection.
For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results
The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for 7 or more critical health code violations:
▪ Pizza Ranch, 4801 N. Oak Trafficway, had 9 critical violations during a Dec. 5 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Dec. 11 follow-up inspection and no critical violations during a Dec.18 follow-up inspection.
▪ Teocali, 2512 Holmes Road, had 9 critical violations during a Dec. 19 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Dec. 27 follow-up inspection.
▪ Carniceria Y Tortilleria San Antonio, deli, 2904 Independence Ave., had 8 critical violations during a Dec. 12 routine inspection. It had 5 critical violations during a Dec. 18 follow-up inspection and no critical violations during a Dec. 27 follow-up inspection.
▪ Westport Cafe and Bar, 419 Westport Road, had 8 critical violations during a Dec. 16 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Dec. 22 follow-up inspection.
▪ Cascone’s Grill, 15 E. Fifth St., had 7 critical violations during a Dec. 7 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Dec. 19 follow-up inspection.
▪ China Wok, 6048 N.W. Barry Road, had 7 critical violations during a Dec. 13 routine inspection. It had 3 critical violations during a Dec. 20 follow-up inspection and no critical violations during a Dec. 27 follow-up inspection.
▪ Moti Mahal Cuisine of India, 4113 Pennsylvania Ave., had 7 critical violations during a Dec. 8 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Dec. 13 follow-up inspection.
▪ Tokyo Japanese Steak House, 9 N.W. Barry Road, had 7 critical violations during a Dec. 16 routine inspection. It had 2 critical violations during a Dec. 22 follow-up inspection.
For complete Kansas City area reports, visit: www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
