New Hawaiian-themed restaurant opening in Belton plans more area locations

Brothers Cameron and Tyler McNie helped grow their parent’s Hawaiian Time from one quick-service operation in Oregon to nine locations in the state.
Now they are branching out on their own, bringing a similar concept, Hawaiian Bros. Island Grill, to Belton with plans to open several more in the metro. The brothers, along with longtime friends — and also brothers — Joel and Paul Worcester of Kansas City’s Worcester Investments, purchased a 2,800-square-foot freestanding building at 1112 E. North Ave. for a planned February 2018 opening. It was formerly a Long John Silver’s.
It will have island decor — including a graphic with palm trees and surfboards — and will specialize in plate lunches (two scoops of white rice, one scoop of macaroni salad and an entree) for around $8.50 for a regular size. Its signature teriyaki dish will be called Huli Huli Chicken (after a popular grilled chicken dish with a sweet teriyaki-style barbecue sauce).
“We think that the Midwest is really saturated with barbecue and other genres of food, and we think this quick-casual fresh option will be a nice change of pace for people,” said Cameron McNie.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
