Is there a pizza war in KC’s Crossroads? Pizzabella says it was targeted

Is this billboard the first shot fired in a Crossroads pizza war? Was it just good marketing or was it a throw down move when Crossroads newcomer Papa Kenos Pizzeria placed a billboard directing customers to their store on the side wall of longtime Crossroads pizzeria Pizzabella? Was it just good marketing or was it a throw down move when Crossroads newcomer Papa Kenos Pizzeria placed a billboard directing customers to their store on the side wall of longtime Crossroads pizzeria Pizzabella? Tammy Ljungblad The Kansas City Star

