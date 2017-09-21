Burrito chain pulls out of the Kansas City area

Just days after closing its Westport restaurant, Freebirds World Burrito has now closed two more area locations.
The Freebirds sign was already down at the Mission Crossing location, at 6029 Metcalf Ave. in Mission, Thursday morning as workers packed up equipment.
The landlord for the Rosanna Square confirmed that Freebirds, at 7552 W. 119th St. in Overland Park, also closed this week.
Officials with Freebirds World Burrito couldn’t be reached for comment Thursday.
The two locations were the last area restaurants for the chain. It came into the metro with great fanfare in 2012, signing an area franchisee that planned to open 27 locations under its agreement. It quickly opened restaurants in Lee’s Summit, Mission, Overland Park, Westport, Lawrence and Columbia. But by 2017 only three remained open.
Freebirds World Burrito was founded by two ex-hippies in 1987 in Santa Barbara, Calif. They built a loyal following by making burritos with fresh-chopped vegetables, house-made rice and beans, grass-fed beef and all-natural chicken. More than 80 locations are still listed on the website, including restaurants in California, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.
