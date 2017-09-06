New Arrowhead concessions will offer local barbecue, crabfries & more

When the Kansas City Chiefs kick off the 2017 NFL regular season at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 17 against the Philadelphia Eagles, the stadium will have plenty of new food and drink offerings to fuel fans.
Both concessionaires, Aramark and Levy Restaurants, will feature new concepts this season. The Chiefs also have rolled out some new additions, including the new Locker Room Club located outside the player’s locker room on the field level.
Lower and Upper Concourse Concessions (Aramark)
▪ BBQ Alley at the Chiefs Hall of Honor. Presented by Spectrum in sections 118-122, it will feature three Kansas City metro barbecue restaurants: Smoke Brewing Co. featuring its deep fried burnt ends; Plowboys Barbeque featuring its American Royal Championship pulled pork sandwich; and The Little Pig BBQ featuring its BBQ Sundae with barbecue beans topped with coleslaw, pulled pork and a pickle wedge.
Plowboys also will premiere its new pork rind nachos (pork rinds with house-made cheese sauce, sour cream, jalapenos and a choice of beef or pork). It also will sell its packaged pork rinds seasoned with its Yardbird rub.
▪ BRGR Kitchen + Bar. At section 102, it will feature four burgers: The Big Mock, the Number 3, The BRGR and The S&P. Other signature menu items will include Pig Wings, Chile Fondue with soft pretzel sticks; and the Not-So-Standard Tots with BRGR’s version of Totchos.
▪ Zoom Food. Aramark’s latest prototype featuring favorite fan foods such as burgers, chicken tenders and fries is delivered in new ways. The concession stand in section 111 will offer fans more control through self-ordering kiosks and beverage stations, and delivered in color-coded pick-up stations.
▪ Chickie’s & Pete’s. Founded in Philadelphia in 1977, it will offer a limited menu in section 130 of Arrowhead, serving its Crabfries (crinkle-cut French fries sprinkled with a secret blend of spices and served with its white cream cheese sauce for dipping), Cheese Steak Sandwiches, and boneless Buffalo wings.
▪ Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. In section 301, it will feature such items as chopped brisket, waffle fries, half-pound of rack ribs and Frito pie.
▪ Craft Corners. An additional 13 bar locations have been added serving mixed drinks, select wines, draft and packaged beers, refillable souvenir soda, and bottled water.
Among these 13 locations are six Bar Express stands (sections 101, 136, 309, 332, 345 and 321), five Kansas City Cocktail Co. bar portables (sections 108, 115, 126, 133 & 318) and two bars at The CommunityAmerica Credit Union Huddle (section 123).
Fans also will see new menu items at general concession stands. They include The Arrowhead Biscuit, a biscuit sandwich with hash brown patty, Canadian bacon, fried egg, bacon jam and cheese topped with mini pancakes and bacon (sections 103, 135); the Loaded Potato Skin Burger, fried potato skins covered with cheese, bacon bits and sour cream and topped with a burger, lettuce and tomato slice (sections 109, 127, 303); the Coca-Cola Braised Short Rib Mac and Cheese (Mac Shack, sections 104, 117, 301, 326); the Bacon Alfredo Chicken Sandwich (The Coop, sections 112, 126, 303, 326); the Carved Roast Beef Sandwich (The Carvery, section 109); and the Carved Turkey Sandwich (The Carvery, section 109).
Scout Investments Club Level Concessions (Levy)
Levy Restaurants took two stands and repurposed them, changing a regular Grill Stand into the Stadium Stockyard with half-pound burgers from the Kansas City Steak Co. with premium toppings on a salt and pepper brioche bun, branded with the Arrowhead logo. It also serves chicken wings in three styles: a dry ranch rub wing, Thai BBQ or Buffalo, in section 220.
The new Kingdom Kantina will feature a “south of the border” menu, including a Nacho Grande featuring homemade chips and street tacos topped with queso fresco are just the beginning. Sides will include a spicy shrimp cocktail, and Elote Mexican street corn with chili butter topped with cotija cheese and chili lime salt. Spicy queso dip and fresh made guacamole will be available at section 238.
Levy has also introduced cashless lanes at two locations, stand 210 and 215.
Arrowhead Stadium Amenities
Field Box guests and fans, who use points through the Chiefs Kingdom Rewards program, can gather in the Locker Room Club, on the stadium’s lowest level at the 50-yard line behind the Chiefs bench. It is steps away from the players’ locker room entrance with a view of the postgame press conference room, and fitted with a full-service bar and televisions throughout the room.
Other new features include an improved sound system, a new viewing platform and a one-way glass wall allowing fans to watch postgame press conferences.
The National Football League and Intel Sport Group also partnered to deploy “FreeD” video technology in select stadiums, including Arrowhead Stadium. It will create new ways to watch video and replays by calibrating a series of 38 in-stadium cameras so that pixels captured by each camera are lined up in space with each other.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
Comments