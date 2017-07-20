Kansas, Kansas City restaurant health inspections for July 20

Here are area restaurants with 7 or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for 7 or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available):
▪ Lake Quivira Country Club, 100 Crescent Blvd., Lake Quivira, had 15 priority violations during a July 11 routine inspection.
▪ Chen’s Kitchen, 7166 Renner Road, Shawnee, had 13 priority violations during a July 12 standardization inspection.
▪ Minsky’s Pizza Cafe & Bar, 12627 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had 12 priority violations during a July 12 routine inspection.
▪ Residence Inn by Marriott, 12215 S. Strang Line Road, Olathe, had 12 priority violations during a July 13 follow-up inspection.
▪ Tapatio Mexican Grill, 151 S. 18th St., Kansas City, Kan., had 12 priority violations during a July 13 routine inspection.
▪ Fast Trip, 4039 Metropolitan Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had 9 priority violations during a July 14 routine inspection.
▪ Turn 2, Hollywood Casino at the Kansas Speedway, 777 Hollywood Casino Blvd., Kansas City, Kan., had 8 priority violations during a July 3 follow-up inspection.
▪ Delicias de Honduras, 265 N. Seventh St., Kansas City, Kan., had 7 priority violations during a July 12 routine inspection.
▪ Green Mill Restaurant & Bar, 8787 Reeder Road, Overland Park, had 7 priority violations during a July 6 routine inspection.
▪ Jose Peppers Grill & Cantina, 10316 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had 7 priority violations during a July 14 routine inspection.
The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for 7 or more critical health code violations:
▪ P Moore & Moore BBQ, Adams Mark Hotel & Conference Center, 9103 E. 39th St., had 11 critical violations during a July 5 routine inspection. It had 2 critical violations during a July 13 follow-up inspection.
▪ Iron Wok, 6411 N.W. 72nd St., had 8 critical violations during a July 5 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a July 13 follow-up inspection.
▪ The Well, Waldo, 7421 Broadway, had 8 critical violations during a July 5 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a July 11 follow-up inspection.
▪ The Classic Cup Cafe, Country Club Plaza, 301 W. 47th St., had 7 critical violations during a July 5 routine inspection. It had 4 critical violations during a July 13 follow-up inspection.
▪ The Standard Pour, 1511 Westport Road, had 7 critical violations during a July 7 routine inspection. It had 1 critical violation during a July 14 follow-up inspection.
