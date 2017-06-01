Amazon fulfillment center in KCK now hiring for more than 1,000 positions

Amazon wants to fill more than 1,000 full-time positions for its new fulfillment center, now under construction at 6925 Riverview Ave., Kansas City, Kan., near Interstate 70 and Turner Diagonal.
Employees at the 855,000-plus-square-foot fulfillment center will pick, pack, and ship smaller customer items, such as toys, books and electronics.
No opening date was available but an Amazon spokeswoman said the company typically starts hiring one to two months prior to the opening.
Applicants can apply online at amazondelivers.jobs. The company said its full-time employees receive competitive hourly wages and a comprehensive benefits package, including medical, dental and vision insurance, performance-based bonuses, 401(k) and company stock awards starting on day one.
It also offers up to 20 weeks of paid leave and benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility with their growing families.
Programs for regular full-time employees also include Career Choice, where Amazon will pre-pay up to 95 percent of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields. Since the program’s launch in 2012, more than 9,000 employees have pursued degrees in such fields as game design and visual communications, nursing, IT programming and radiology.
Amazon also has area fulfillment centers in Edgerton and Lenexa.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
