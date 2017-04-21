Updates: New Crossroads development; possible summer opening for Waldo car wash

The former Bob Jones Shoes warehouse is under development.
Local investors have a permit under the name Royal Squirrel for the building at 1834 Grand Blvd. Plans have not been submitted to the city but city officials said the investors were talking about putting a bookstore and cafe in the building.
A real estate brochure had listed it as a 5,413-square-foot space with high ceilings, brick walls, concrete floor and a garage door in back.
The owners declined to discuss their plans for the building at this time.
Bob Jones Shoes continues to operate its retail store across the street at 1914 Grand.
▪ The Waldo building housing La Chula Mexican Grill has been demolished.
Jason and Claire Cunningham purchased that building, at 8314 Wornall Road, along with another to the south at 8320 Wornall that formerly housed Bubbles Car Wash.
The Cunninghams want to open Waldo Big Splash in the Bubbles Car Wash building after a major remodeling. The La Chula site will be used for auto vacuum cleaners and three entrance lanes into the new car wash. A summer opening is scheduled.
