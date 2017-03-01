Dave & Buster’s to open with giant arcade floor, triple bacon burgers & Tiki drinks

2:30 Injury, chronic pain, lead to life in kilt for Leawood man Pause

2:55 Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks

0:57 Royals' Lorenzo Cain, Ned Yost and Sluggerrr sign autographs

4:30 KU's Frank Mason delivers his farewell speech on Senior Night

2:46 Disappearance 40 years ago still haunts husband

4:00 Crown Chasers episode two: Royals' championship core isn't used to losing

1:30 Ash Wednesday selfies: 'Probably counterproductive'

1:24 Massive construction project on I-435 in Overland Park to cause delays

1:01 Rolling gunbattle on Bruce R. Watkins Drive leaves one dead