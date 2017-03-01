Dave & Buster’s to open with giant arcade floor, triple bacon burgers & Tiki drinks

Dave & Buster’s high-energy arcade is typically seen as the draw, with its dazzling lights and bells and whistles.
But about 49 percent of the company’s sales, on average, are from food and drink — items like Strawberry Watermelon Margarita with strawberry-flavored ice cubes, and the BBBacon Burger: a half-pound burger with applewood-smoked bacon, peppered bacon pork belly, and bacon and smoked Gouda sauce.
The Dallas-based Dave & Buster’s, founded in 1982, chose Overland Park for its 95th location. The 40,000-square-foot center — estimated to cost nearly $12 million — is scheduled to open at 11 a.m. Monday in Corbin Park, 6811 W. 135th St.
Private event rooms overlook the Midway Million Dollar arcade floor with more than 150 games and soaring two-story ceiling. Its sports lounge has nine 80-inch TVs and two 180-inch projection screens, and its sports bar has two dozen TVs. Customers wanting a quieter experience can head to the “grand dining room.”
Arcade games include “Tailgate Toss,” “Star Wars Battle Pod,” “Zombie Snatcher,” “the world’s largest Pac-Man,” “Spin-N-Win,” “Dream Raider,” “Monopoly,” “Deal Or No Deal,” and Skee Ball. The Winner’s Circle room is stocked with such prizes as clothing, Xboxes, iPads and Beats by Dre headphones.
The menu is described as “fun American new gourmet” and includes the Nashville-style hot chicken (two crispy, boneless, hand-battered chicken breasts marinated in Nashville-style hot sauce), the Angry Orchard Hard Cider barbecue pulled pork sandwich, and tenderloin and bacon-wrapped shrimp with smoked chili and tomato cream pasta.
Drinks include Passion Fruit Mega Mojito, spiked snow cones, CoronaRitas, Tiki drinks and Backwoods Blueberry Lemonade with Berri Acai vodka.
“It’s fun. I get to play where I work, and I will challenge people to a game of basketball,” said Ken McNiel, general manager.
He has been with the Dave & Buster’s in the Legends Outlets Kansas City since it opened with the center in late 2005. He says he finds the restaurant’s many facets and number of coworkers — about 200 — “very rewarding.”
Dave & Buster’s also has daily specials. Happy hour runs from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and late-night happy hour from 9 p.m. to close Sunday through Thursday. Tuesdays it has “2 for Tuesdays” with $2 tacos, $2 select beers and two free plays with a $10 Power Card purchase, and on Wednesdays all games are half price all day.
An upper-level event room can seat up to 110 people and can be divided into two or three smaller rooms. McNiel said its outdoor deck, with sunset views, also will be open to the public, weather permitting.
The D&B Sports Lounge, which seats up to 65 people, also can be rented for semi-private events, or customers can rent out the entire venue for up to 1,500 people.
Hours will be 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
Comments