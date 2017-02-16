Kansas, Kansas City restaurant & grocery store health inspections for Feb. 16

Here are area restaurants with 7 or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.
If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online in the same online locations as the original report.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for 7 or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available):
▪ Hy-Vee, 13400 W. 87th St., Lenexa, had 16 priority violations during a Feb. 2 routine inspection.
▪ El Potro Mexican Cafe, 13025 Canaan Drive, Bonner Springs, had 13 priority violations during a Jan. 30 routine inspection.
▪ La Carreta, 16521 W. 159th Terrace, Olathe, had 12 priority violations during a Jan. 10 routine inspection.
▪ Kobi’s Club & Deli, 113 Oak St., Bonner Springs, had 10 priority violations during a Jan. 6 routine inspection. It had 3 priority violations during a Jan. 17 follow-up inspection.
▪ Nice Food, 7557 State Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had 9 priority violations during a Jan. 30 routine inspection.
▪ Price Chopper, 12010 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Shawnee, had 9 priority violations during a Feb. 2 inspection following a complaint.
▪ PepperJax Grill, Legends Outlets, 1703 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, Kan., had 8 priority violations during a Jan. 30 first operational inspection after licensing.
▪ Room 39 at Mission Farms, 10561 Mission Road, Leawood, had 8 priority violations during a Jan. 10 routine inspection.
▪ Blue Sushi Sake Grill, Woodside Village, 4705 Rainbow Blvd., Westwood, had 7 priority violations during a Jan. 31 first operational inspection after licensing.
For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results
The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for 7 or more critical health code violations:
▪ Caddyshack Pub, 700 E. Third St., had 11 critical violations during a Feb. 2 routine inspection. It had 1 critical violation during a Feb. 3 follow-up inspection.
▪ Avenues Bistro, Brookside, 338 W. 63rd St., had 9 critical violations during a Jan. 31 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Feb. 7 follow-up inspection.
▪ Express Stop #2 (deli), 4815 Independence Ave., had 9 critical violations during a Feb. 7 routine inspection.
▪ Coal Vines, Country Club Plaza, 616 Ward Parkway, had 8 critical violations during a Feb. 9 routine inspection.
▪ El Paso del Norte (deli), 3430 Independence Ave., had 8 critical violations during a Feb. 9 routine inspection.
▪ Gators Grab & Go, 9103 E. 39th St., had 8 critical violations during a Feb. 4 routine inspection. It had 1 critical violation during a Feb. 10 follow-up inspection.
▪ Westport Cafe & Bar, 419 Westport Road, had 8 critical violations during a Feb. 4 routine inspection. It had 1 critical violation during a Feb. 11 follow-up inspection.
▪ Catch-N-Release Fried Fish and BBQ, 5536 Troost Ave., had 7 critical violations during a Feb. 3 routine inspection.
▪ Friendship Chinese Restaurant, 6420 Troost Ave., had 7 critical violations during a Feb. 9 routine inspection.
▪ Hy-Vee kitchen, 8301 N. St. Clair Ave., had 7 critical violations during a Feb. 2 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Feb. 7 follow-up inspection.
▪ Lulu’s Thai Noodle Shop & Satay Bar, Crossroads, 2030 Central St., had 7 critical violations during a Feb. 7 routine inspection.
▪ Steak’M Take’M, 8729 Blue Ridge Blvd., had 7 critical violations during a Feb. 7 routine inspection.
▪ Zocalo Mexican Cuisine & Tequileria, Country Club Plaza, 620 W. 48th St., had 7 critical violations during a Feb. 3 routine inspection.
For complete Kansas City area reports, visit: http://www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.
