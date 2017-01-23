MOD Pizza, Qdoba, Starbucks and more for Antioch Crossing and Metro North update

The Northland’s Antioch Crossing continues to expand.
Lady Jane’s Haircuts for Men, a fast-growing men’s haircut salon chain, opened Jan. 16 at 5251 N. Antioch Road.
The new 7,000-square-foot building also will be home to Qdoba Mexican Eats, which is scheduled to open in early February, according to the landlord. Qdoba officials confirmed a winter opening. Baskin-Robbins will open in the new building in mid-February. A 1,400-square-foot space is still available.
Another 6,300-square-foot multi-tenant building will soon be under construction for Starbucks and MOD Pizza. The chains confirmed the locations but did not have opening dates. Another 1,400 square foot space is still available in that building.
MOD Pizza offers made-on-demand, personal-sized pizzas baked in less than three minutes in an 800 degree oven. Its dough is made with wheat-based pizza flour, water and seasonings, but no dairy or sugar.
Antioch Crossing is at the crossroads of Antioch Road, Vivion Road and Chouteau Trafficway, a site that formerly housed Antioch Center Mall.
The $67 million Antioch Crossing redevelopment, on 41 acres, will have 512,000-square-feet of retail, as well as office tenants, market-rate senior housing, and walking and bike trails.
The redeveloper, Antioch Redevelopment Partners LLC, purchased the center in 2010 and started tearing it down in early 2012. However, such longtime tenants as Sears, Burlington Coat Factory, Goodyear Tire and Bank of America continued to operate there. It has since added such tenants as Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market, Five Guys Burgers and Fries, and PepperJax Grill.
Antioch Center Mall was Kansas City’s first shopping center north of the Missouri River in 1956.
Meanwhile, demolition of the Northland’s Metro North Shopping Center is well underway to make way for its redevelopment as Metro North Crossing.
Macy’s continues to operate in the center, as well as three freestanding restaurants — Olive Garden, Red Lobster and McDonald’s.
