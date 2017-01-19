North Kansas City’s new Taco Luchador opening soon

Nate Bond, head chef and co-owner of Crown Point Tavern in the Northland, will open a new restaurant in North Kansas City.
Taco Luchador is scheduled to open next week at 101 Armour Road, in the former NKC Dog gourmet hot dog spot.
It will offer a “pick and choose” menu — tacos, burritos, bowls or salads with a choice of meat and toppings using many locally sourced ingredients. Meat options will include barbacoa, chicken tinga, carnitas, pork belly and red pork chile.
Menu items will be made fresh daily in the Crown Point Tavern kitchen and then transported to the new North Kansas City restaurant. It also will offer aguas frescas including horchata, limeade and a rotating flavor such as melon, cucumber or strawberry, as well as Mexican Coke and Mexican Sprite.
Hours will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Bond named his new restaurant after the Mexican professional wrestlers who are known for their creativity and tenacity, something he wants Taco Luchador to be known for.
His mother, Linda Bond, will run the day-to-day operations. Her mother, Ninfa Garza, founded Ninfa’s Tortillas & Taqueria in Kansas City, Kan.
