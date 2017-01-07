Quality Hill getting a cafe/bar/bike shop serving breakfast

Locally owned Spokes Cafe Cyclery — described as a cafe and bar with a bike shop in back — plans to open in early February on Quality Hill.
It is taking a 2,500-square-foot space in the Summit on Quality Hill, 1200 Washington St., Suite B.
Menu items will include gourmet toast, breakfast sandwiches and burritos, pastries and steel cut oatmeal for breakfast. It also will have a variety of melts (pulled pork, grilled Cuban, meatloaf and more), salads and wraps, soups and desserts.
Managing partner Dan Walsh said the area was formerly five surface parking lots but will soon be home to nearly 400 apartments.
Hours will be 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
“We like to say we are your first stop downtown in the morning and the last stop on the way out at night,” Walsh said.
