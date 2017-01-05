Southside Bar & Grille coming to south Kansas City

The former owners of Lenexa’s Arris Pizza are opening a new concept on the Missouri side of the state line.
Matt and Anne Alexiou plan to open Southside Bar & Grille in early March at 1144 W. 103rd St., in the Watts Mill Plaza, in the former home of Guadalajara Cafe. They were in negotiations for the space in spring 2016 and began remodeling it in October. They said Southside Bar & Grille will be a neighborhood eatery focusing on fresh ingredients, including house-made salad dressings and daily specials.
Menu items will include Grandma’s Fried Artichokes (hand-breaded artichokes served with spinach cream sauce and named after Matt’s mother, Judy Alexiou), Greek salad, Asian fried chicken salad, “Tommy’s Up All Night Burger” (a half-pound of McGonigle’s Market beef topped with pepper jack cheese, a fried egg, bacon and jalapenos and named after the couple’s one-year-old son Tommy, whom they say “never sleeps all night”), Henry’s house-made mac-n-cheese (named after their oldest son, Henry, 3) and Ma’s chicken sandwich (fried or grilled chicken breast with Swiss cheese and named after Anne’s mother, Patty Waris).
They also will serve pizzas using their own recipes, not the Arris pizza recipes.
