More Videos

Jackson County's change in assessing Country Club Plaza shorts KC schools 1:19

Jackson County's change in assessing Country Club Plaza shorts KC schools

Pause
Rosie McIntyre in 'dream world' after son is finally freed 2:13

Rosie McIntyre in 'dream world' after son is finally freed

Emanuel Hall: Georgia changed coverage after two big Mizzou touchdowns 0:43

Emanuel Hall: Georgia changed coverage after two big Mizzou touchdowns

Blue Valley parents are at odds with the district over their daughter's braille materials 3:09

Blue Valley parents are at odds with the district over their daughter's braille materials

Has the city intentionally let KCI go to seed? Five things to know 0:56

Has the city intentionally let KCI go to seed? Five things to know

Beautiful photos of Kansas City by longtime photographer Roy Inman 1:55

Beautiful photos of Kansas City by longtime photographer Roy Inman

Chiefs' Andy Reid: Things happen in this league and that’s why teams don't go undefeated very often 2:33

Chiefs' Andy Reid: Things happen in this league and that’s why teams don't go undefeated very often

Watch: Family find dog alive and well after California wildfire 0:39

Watch: Family find dog alive and well after California wildfire

Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood 1:30

Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood

Chiefs' Alex Smith: Chiefs couldn't get anything going early 2:40

Chiefs' Alex Smith: Chiefs couldn't get anything going early

  • (Not so) smooth criminals

    Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

(Not so) smooth criminals

Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.
Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
Jackson County's change in assessing Country Club Plaza shorts KC schools

Government & Politics

Jackson County's change in assessing Country Club Plaza shorts KC schools

The Country Club Plaza sold for $660 million nearly two years ago. The Jackson County assessor’s office set its value -- minus intangibles, such as the Plaza brand, and other non-real estate variables -- at $375 million. Yet the shopping district’s 26 properties are now on the tax rolls at $145 million. The owner, Country Club Plaza JV LLC, won its protest of the higher value by claiming the increase was unfair because the values of neighboring properties went up by lower percentages in the 2017 countywide reassessment.