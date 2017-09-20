Education First Shawnee Mission endorses Mary Sinclair in school board race

Jennifer Howerton (left), Kristin Brown, Liz Benditt, Meghan Peters, Tiffany Johnson, Emily Robb and Stacy Hetz, members of Education First, a new Shawnee Mission political action committee that is working to elect pro-education candidates to the Shawnee Mission School Board. The group made a final endorsement ahead of the November election on Tuesday. SUSAN PFANNMULLER Special to the Star