Eric Greitens sworn in as Missouri's 56th governor

Eric Greitens took the oath of office Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 on the steps of the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City. He is the state's 56th governor.
Video courtesy Greitens Inaugural

Baby born after car crash to Air Force couple who tried 10 years to get pregnant

Jevon and Julie spent over 10 years trying to get pregnant. When the Air Force couple found out on Mother’s Day 2016 that they were having a baby it was the happiest time of their life. But in October they were hit head-on in a car crash. They all survived the crash, including baby Juliana, who was born three months premature. As 2017 begins, the family is preparing to leave the hospital with their baby daughter.

Drone video shows extent of damage from Grandview fire and explosion

A video from a drone shot by the Grandview Public Works Department showed the extent of the damage left by a fire and several explosions that leveled a lawn mower repair business. The video showed an aerial view of heavy construction equipment moving through the debris Wednesday as federal investigators gathered evidence.

