Eric Greitens sworn in as Missouri's 56th governor

Police are looking for the robber who allegedly pointed a handgun at a clerk's face during the Sunday morning robbery of World's Liquor Extra Miles convenience store at 6417 N.W. 72nd St., Kansas City, North.
A fire that is believed to have started with a space heater inside a garage of an Olathe duplex caused an estimated $160,000 in damages and displaced seven people. (Video courtesy of the Olathe Fire Department)
Jevon and Julie spent over 10 years trying to get pregnant. When the Air Force couple found out on Mother’s Day 2016 that they were having a baby it was the happiest time of their life. But in October they were hit head-on in a car crash. They all survived the crash, including baby Juliana, who was born three months premature. As 2017 begins, the family is preparing to leave the hospital with their baby daughter.
STEMI, which is based in Croatia, has created a learning kit for children ages 14 and up. The company's goal is to help get young people involved in science, technology, engineering and mathematics early in life.
A video from a drone shot by the Grandview Public Works Department showed the extent of the damage left by a fire and several explosions that leveled a lawn mower repair business. The video showed an aerial view of heavy construction equipment moving through the debris Wednesday as federal investigators gathered evidence.