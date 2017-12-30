More Videos

  Frigid air leaves animal shelter full

    Kansas City Animal Control is bringing in dozens of strays and pets left out in the cold just as the city's shelter prepares to lower adoption prices for its sixth anniversary.

Kansas City Animal Control is bringing in dozens of strays and pets left out in the cold just as the city’s shelter prepares to lower adoption prices for its sixth anniversary. Andy Marso The Kansas City Star
Kansas City Animal Control is bringing in dozens of strays and pets left out in the cold just as the city’s shelter prepares to lower adoption prices for its sixth anniversary. Andy Marso The Kansas City Star

Pets

Frigid weather leaves KC shelter full of discounted pets in need of homes

By Andy Marso

amarso@kcstar.com

December 30, 2017 04:02 PM

If you didn’t get that dog or cat you wanted for Christmas, never fear: there may never be a better time to adopt one in Kansas City than this weekend.

The frigid air has caused Kansas City Animal Control to take in dozens of stray animals and pets left out in the cold — 53 on Friday alone — and bring them to the KC Pet Project shelter at 4400 Raytown Road.

It’s a full house, meaning there are plenty of breeds and sizes to choose from just as the shelter begins its 6th Anniversary Adoption Special. The shelter is open New Year’s Eve until 5 p.m. and regular hours New Year’s Day and is offering adoption discounts on both days. All dogs can be adopted for $35 and adult cats for $15 at the main shelter location, the Pet Adoption Center in Zona Rosa, and the Petco Adoption Center in Overland Park.

There are about 500 animals at the three locations, plus hundreds more in foster homes.

Information on the available pets can be found at www.kcpetproject.org, which is also where people can sign up to foster shelter animals.

Tori Fugate, the shelter’s director of marketing and communications, said there’s a huge need for foster care and adoptions right now to clear more space in the shelters. With temperatures forecast to be below zero over the weekend, the staff is expecting more new arrivals.

“We urge everyone to bring your pets inside for their own safety,” Fugate said. “If you cannot bring your pets inside, there are community resources available to owners to give your animals proper housing.”

Residents of Kansas City are required to provide adequate shelter for pets left outdoors, including a “well-insulated and draft-free doghouse” with an opening that faces south and a straw-lined floor.

Fugate said organizations that can help with that include Chain of Hope KC, the Great Plains SPCA pet food pantry, The Rescue Project and Spay and Neuter Kansas City.

Kansas City residents can report pets left outdoors by calling 311 or 816-513-1313 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the city’s non-emergency police line at 816-234-5111 after hours.

Andy Marso: 816-234-4055, @andymarso

