Frigid weather leaves KC shelter full of discounted pets in need of homes

Frigid air leaves animal shelter full Kansas City Animal Control is bringing in dozens of strays and pets left out in the cold just as the city’s shelter prepares to lower adoption prices for its sixth anniversary. Kansas City Animal Control is bringing in dozens of strays and pets left out in the cold just as the city’s shelter prepares to lower adoption prices for its sixth anniversary. Andy Marso The Kansas City Star

