KC barbecue expert goes across the pond to see if London knows how to do ’cue

More Videos 1:59 Six of KC's best diner-style burgers Pause 2:02 Kansas City barbecue: what's so special about it? 8:30 Chow Town Live: How Joe's Kansas City makes its Z-Man sandwich and fries 2:01 A look inside the Messenger Coffee Co. building 2:02 Ibis Crossroads bakery: Toast to Tartines 0:43 Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI 0:20 Delaware earthquake shakes music studio 2:17 Watch: Masked gunman robs cashier's cage at Bellagio Casino in Las Vegas 1:11 President Trump: 'We are going to be celebrating Merry Christmas again' 2:17 See what $300k might buy you at the Mecum Kansas City Auction Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

London barbecue is beginning to turn heads On a brief visit to London, Ardie A. Davis scoured the streets to see what Londoners know about barbecue — specifically Kansas City barbecue. At Smokestak in East London, Davis discovered, “This place knows barbecue.” On a brief visit to London, Ardie A. Davis scoured the streets to see what Londoners know about barbecue — specifically Kansas City barbecue. At Smokestak in East London, Davis discovered, “This place knows barbecue.” By Ardie A. Davis and Robert A. Cronkleton bcronkleton@kcstar.com

On a brief visit to London, Ardie A. Davis scoured the streets to see what Londoners know about barbecue — specifically Kansas City barbecue. At Smokestak in East London, Davis discovered, “This place knows barbecue.” By Ardie A. Davis and Robert A. Cronkleton bcronkleton@kcstar.com