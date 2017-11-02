More Videos

    Iconic KC: The K. Arrowhead Stadium. Union Station. The Nelson-Atkins. Check out these iconic spots that help make Kansas City a vibrant place to work, play and visit.

The daily dish on Kansas City's food and drink scene

We knew Kansas City was cool. Now add ‘hip’ to the list.

By Jill Wendholt Silva

jsilva@kcstar.com

November 02, 2017 11:28 AM

Hipsters sick of $400 a night hotel rooms are setting their sights on Kansas City as their next travel destination.

Jetsetter.com — an invitation only travel community — has tapped Kansas City as one of seven flyover “small towns” deemed “hipster” enough to give “XXL metropolises like NYC and LA a run for their money.”

Other cities in the mix include Cincinnati, Louisville, Boise, Durham, Minneapolis and Athens. I’m frankly surprised that Des Moines isn’t on the list. Anyhoo, Kansas City is “the perfect mix of high and low culture,” which is perhaps a backhanded compliment, but we’ll take it.

Wherever will these out-of-town hipsters lay their pretty little heads for a night? Jetsetter recommends The Fountaine with “design forward interiors.” Yup, totally swank — and don’t forget to pop into the bar for a drink and the view.

From the hotel, hop a street car to the Crossroads art district to shop. Um, except the streecar doesn’t actually go that far, so you’ll have to resort to Uber or Lyft.

Anyway, once you get down to the Crossroads you can check out the local boutiques Coki Bijoux and Hammerpress. For more shopping, head to Baldwin KC on the Country Club Plaza. Wait, the Fontaine is located on the West Plaza ... where we just came from.

Directions aside, I’m heartened to see Jetsetter.com focus on Kansas City’s art scene.

Catch a concert at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts — although there is no mention that the PAC was designed by internationally famous architect Moshe Safdie and offers spectacular downtown skyline views, plus an interior so opulently white that only white and rose wines are sold.

Or do hipsters only have a taste for PBR?

The lifestyle guide recommends Port Fonda for “unbeatable happy hours” with margaritas and canitas tacos. I’m a fan. But once you lure those $400-a-night hipsters with the promise of “next-level BBQ joints” you gotta deliver with another stop at Q39, or Char Bar (better if yard games are appealing, or there’s a vegan in your group).

Finally, don’t miss the Nelson Atkins Museum of Art, world renowned and completely and totally awesome. Also, I might add, a destination with free admission. Because you spent all your money on your hotel room and maybe a few sweet $48 KC hats from Baldwin, right?

