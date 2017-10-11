KC’s Operation BBQ Relief that takes meals to disaster areas honored as CNN Hero

More Videos 0:58 Things to know about chef Renee Kelly Pause 1:39 Joe's KC Bar-B-Que announces new restaurant in Power & Light 1:19 The Making of a 12 Pound Cinnamonster Cinnamon Roll 0:20 Sky glows orange at Disneyland from California wildfires 3:39 Jeff Colyer responds to school finance decision 3:12 A quick look at some KC music venues 0:45 Can you believe what Amazon wants for its second headquarters? 1:51 Family heartbroken over shooting death of father of four 0:22 Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 2:52 Harvey Weinstein accused of 30 years of sexual harassment Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Operation BBQ Relief The Kansas City-based disaster relief organization has been nominated as a CNN Hero for its work feeding people after tornadoes, hurricanes, floods and fires. The Kansas City-based disaster relief organization has been nominated as a CNN Hero for its work feeding people after tornadoes, hurricanes, floods and fires. Jill Wendholt Silva The Kansas City Star

