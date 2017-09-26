UberEATS begins delivering food in Kansas City Tuesday

Not up for going out for Taco Tuesday? Uber can deliver tacos and more to your door in time for lunch or dinner.
Today UberEATS — the ride request company — adds Kansas City to its meal delivery app.
Users will be able to order from over 70 Kansas City restaurants, including BRGR Kitchen + Bar, The Bite, Dixon’s Chili, Taco Republic and many more. But if you need breakfast, Spokes Cafe and Cyclery is the only restaurant open before 10 a.m.
“The UberEATS app allows users to order food delivery whenever they get a craving, with full menus available from over 70 of the top restaurants in Kansas City,” said Aaron Emrich, general manager for UberEATS Missouri in a press release issued less than an hour before the service went live.
“We’re thrilled to launch today in Kansas City — our first city in both Missouri and Kansas — to connect local residents and visitors with new, tasty options, expand earning opportunities for driver-partners and help local restaurant owners expand the reach of their business.”
For iOS or Android phones, the app is free to download at UberEATS.com. Users can use the code “TRYEATSKC” to get two free deliveries from now until Oct. 31.
Once diners have ordered food through the app, the cost of the meal plus a $5.99 flat delivery fee is paid for with a credit card already on file. Diners can watch as the order is picked up and delivered, much the same way they can track a ride pick up. The average order takes 35 minutes from start to finish. Tipping is optional.
“Since Uber launched in Kansas City three years ago, I know so many people who keep their Uber app at the top of their home screen. By partnering with an app as popular as Uber I’m expecting to see a significant uptick in demand for delivery,” Tara P. Van Loenen, vice president of marketing for the Kansas City restaurant group Bread & Butter Concepts, said via a press release.
