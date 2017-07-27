Watch Arthur Bryant’s make its famous saucy burnt ends

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:44 Chowtown Live pigs out with snoot at Tenderloin Grill Pause 4:20 Ooh La La, Chow Town Live at Le Fou Frog 1:50 Betty Rae's to unveil new barbecue ice cream flavor with Joe's Kansas City 3:24 Make the perfect Brazilian caipirinha 2:23 Watch Smoked Creations BBQ prepare ribs for smoking 0:52 Heisman Trophy winner Billy Sims opens barbecue restaurant in Overland Park 5:32 Chow Town Live at Meshuggah Bagels 5:45 Chow Town Live at The Star's Food Truck Friday 0:53 How to make a blended burger 3:43 Five tips for a successful Memorial Day weekend grill Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email The Star's Sarah Gish and Chow Town Live go to Arthur Bryant's Barbecue, 1727 Brooklyn Ave. in Kansas City, to learn the secrets of the iconic restaurant's mouthwatering 'cue. General manager Willis Simpson demonstrates how he makes burnt ends. Tammy Ljungblad and Sarah Gish The Kansas City Star

