‘Ribdiculous’ American Royal billboard goes up on I-35

The American Royal is emphasizing it is the world's largest barbecue competition with a giant billboard installed Monday featuring a 50-foot-long slab of inflatable ribs. The ribs may be larger than those of a blue whale. The billboard is a promotion to let the public know the American Royal Barbecue has moved to Labor Day weekend.

