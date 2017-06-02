Watch a Weber Grill master make tasty appetizers

Looking for some impressive summer appetizers?
Jamie Purviance says to think about grilling these tasty bites to share with family and friends at your next cookout.
Purviance stopped by The Kansas City Star’s Food Truck Friday to demonstrate two appetizers built on Farm to Market bread from his latest book, “Weber’s Greatest Hits” (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, $24.99): The Caponata Bruschetta (pronounced bru-SKET-ah not bru-SHET-ah, Purviance says) and another for Filet Mignon Crostini With Balsamic Onion Jam (a holiday bite in July).
Purviance has more than a few grilling successes under his tongs. “Weber’s Greatest Hits” is the Culinary Institute of America grad and James Beard-nominated chef’s 15th book for Weber, maker of the iconic kettle grill introduced in the ‘50s.
The 125 greatest hits were “crowdsourced” from more than 2,500 in the company’s database, re-tested and re-photographed before going back out on tour.
Watch the full Facebook Live video here.
