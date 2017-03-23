Do quesadillas bring good luck for KU basketball fans? ‘Si,’ says this survey

Are you ready, KU fans?
Lucky hat. Check.
Lucky T-shirt. Check.
Lucky beer. Check.
Lucky food?
Make it a quesadilla, says Grubhub.
The online food delivery service examined data from its vast database to determine the “luckiest” foods for KU basketball fans.
And by lucky they mean the foods ordered most often in Lawrence on days the Jayhawks won during the 2016-2017 regular season.
Turns out the sixth man on the court was Mexican.
Quesadillas were far and away the most popular food devoured on winning days — ordered a whopping 212 percent more on those days than on losing game days.
“College hoops fans are notoriously superstitious, and Jayhawk fans may want to consider ordering some foods ... that spiked during wins as Kansas gears up to face Purdue in the Sweet 16,” the company pitches.
Fried rice, jalapeno poppers and chicken pitas were all ordered 87 percent more on winning days than losing days.
Other food that turned out to be “lucky” for the Jayhawks in descending order, were chili cheese fries, hot and sour soup, General Tso’s chicken, boneless wings, garlic naan and chicken tikka masala.
You believe in mojo and magic?
Wave those wheat tortillas.
