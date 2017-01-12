Boulevardia moves to a new location in 2017

Boulevardia, the annual urban street festival sponsored by Kansas City’s Boulevard Brewing Co., is moving to a new location in 2017.
Boulevardia announced Thursday that this year’s festival is scheduled for June 16-17 in the Stockyards District, the area surrounding the Livestock Exchange Building at 1600 Genessee St. in the West Bottoms. This will be the fourth year for Boulevardia, which was previously held a few blocks north in the area around the multilevel 12th Street Viaduct.
In previous years, Boulevardia spanned three days over Father’s Day weekend. This year, the festival is two days: the Friday and Saturday before Father’s Day on June 18.
In a press release, Boulevardia president Marcelo Vergara said the “Stockyards District gives us a chance to keep the festival fresh and provide festival attendees the chance to experience Boulevardia on a different Kansas City backdrop. We’ll pack all of the beer, food, music, and fun into the two days leading up to Father’s Day, giving that Sunday off to all of the dads who volunteer tirelessly to make Boulevardia the go-to destination it has become.”
Boulevardia typically features craft beer tastings, live music, a shopping area with wares from local companies, carnival rides, food trucks, bike rides and eco-education booths.
Info on tickets, bands, participating breweries and special events has yet to be released.
In other Boulevard news: More than 45,000 people have toured the Kansas City brewery since it opened a new visitor center and beer hall in the summer of 2016.
