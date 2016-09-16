KU’s Studio 804 gives students first-hand experience on sustainable projects

1:15 KC Needlepoint in Waldo Pause

3:21 Chicken footstools draw flocks of fans

1:37 Overland Park is enchanted by tiny gnome homes

0:52 Gnome forest inspires creativity in Overland Park

2:35 Insights into contemporary and modern design

0:57 Living at Weatherby Lake

5:06 West Bottoms full of shoppers on First Friday

0:52 'Little Money Mansions' highlights 1896 home renovation

3:21 Learn more about Wornall Herb Garden and its plants

3:34 How to properly stage a home to interest buyers