Updated Easter guide: Egg hunts, parades, bunny appearances in Kansas City area

Through April 15
Easter Bunny photos
Details: Can reserve appointment online.
Info: Hours vary by day. Independence Center. simon.noerrbunny.com
April 14-15
Easter Bunny
Details: Professional photographer will take pictures for a fee; visitors can bring own cameras.
Info: Noon-4 p.m., Crown Center. crowncenter.com
April 15
Dexter’s Egg-cellent Easter Adventure
Details: Breakfast buffet, Easter Bunny, games and other activities. $13.42-$19.07.
Info: 8-10 a.m., T-Rex Cafe, Legends. trexcafe.com/locations/kansas.asp
Easter Egg Extravaganza
Details: DJ, games, egg hunt, face-painting and other activities. Free.
Info: 9:45 a.m., Liberty Oaks Elementary School. facebook.com/txrhLibertyMO
Downtown Bunny Hop
Details: Parade, contests and Easter Bunny.
Info: 10 a.m.-noon, Downtown Lee’s Summit. downtownls.org/event/downtown-bunny-hop-2017
Easter Egg Roll With Dole
Details: White House-style egg roll race, egg hunt, snacks, crafts and live bunnies.
Info: 10 a.m.-noon, Dole Institute, Lawrence. doleinstitute.org
Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt
Details: Easter baskets for kids; scavenger hunt cards for adults. Free.
Info: 10 a.m., Independence Square. theindependencesquare.com
Kansas City Easter Parade
Details: Also, Easter Bunny, petting zoo and family games.
Info: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Town Square and streets of Zona Rosa. zonarosa.com
