April 11, 2017 11:37 AM

Updated Easter guide: Egg hunts, parades, bunny appearances in Kansas City area

By Dan Kelly

Through April 15

Easter Bunny photos

Details: Can reserve appointment online.

Info: Hours vary by day. Independence Center. simon.noerrbunny.com

April 14-15

Easter Bunny

Details: Professional photographer will take pictures for a fee; visitors can bring own cameras.

Info: Noon-4 p.m., Crown Center. crowncenter.com

April 15

Dexter’s Egg-cellent Easter Adventure

Details: Breakfast buffet, Easter Bunny, games and other activities. $13.42-$19.07.

Info: 8-10 a.m., T-Rex Cafe, Legends. trexcafe.com/locations/kansas.asp

Easter Egg Extravaganza

Details: DJ, games, egg hunt, face-painting and other activities. Free.

Info: 9:45 a.m., Liberty Oaks Elementary School. facebook.com/txrhLibertyMO

Downtown Bunny Hop

Details: Parade, contests and Easter Bunny.

Info: 10 a.m.-noon, Downtown Lee’s Summit. downtownls.org/event/downtown-bunny-hop-2017

Easter Egg Roll With Dole

Details: White House-style egg roll race, egg hunt, snacks, crafts and live bunnies.

Info: 10 a.m.-noon, Dole Institute, Lawrence. doleinstitute.org

Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt

Details: Easter baskets for kids; scavenger hunt cards for adults. Free.

Info: 10 a.m., Independence Square. theindependencesquare.com

Kansas City Easter Parade

Details: Also, Easter Bunny, petting zoo and family games.

Info: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Town Square and streets of Zona Rosa. zonarosa.com

Family

