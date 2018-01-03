For this grandmother, owning a pistol (and more) means protection

More Videos 2:47 Gun control is woefully out of balance, says Lenexa gun owner Pause 1:51 Watch: Ice flowing on the Missouri River makes for mesmerizing viewing 3:10 Kansas City's homicide number 137 had a name 2:06 Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch announces retirement 1:28 KU senior Devonte' Graham on Jayhawks' lack of effort in loss to Texas Tech 3:37 KCK Mayor calls fire fighters union protest “a display of political theater” 0:31 Kansas City, Kansas firefighters picket outside city hall 11:15 CAMPAIGN AD: Jan Morgan launches campaign for Arkansas governor 2:11 Mother of four has to choose between buying groceries or seeing a doctor 8:13 Raw video: Michael Porter Jr. discusses recovery from back surgery Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Pistol packin’ grandma carries for personal safety The first gun Sherry Sherrow of Lee’s Summit owned was a .38 Special revolver that belonged to her father. Over the years she has acquired a variety of guns that she uses for target shooting and one she carries for personal protection. The first gun Sherry Sherrow of Lee’s Summit owned was a .38 Special revolver that belonged to her father. Over the years she has acquired a variety of guns that she uses for target shooting and one she carries for personal protection. Keith Myers and Donald Bradley The Kansas City Star

The first gun Sherry Sherrow of Lee’s Summit owned was a .38 Special revolver that belonged to her father. Over the years she has acquired a variety of guns that she uses for target shooting and one she carries for personal protection. Keith Myers and Donald Bradley The Kansas City Star