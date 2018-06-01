Three killed in KC crash that started as a police chase in Independence

Three people were killed and five were seriously injured in a crash near 23rd Street and Television Place Friday afternoon. One of the vehicles involved was pursued by Independence police.
Shelly Yang
Eddie Smith is selling CBD products at his shop in Mission again, after legislators voted to legalize the marijuana extract. Mission police seized his stock last year.

The CDC reports that “dogs bite 4.5 million people” annually. And one particular group of people faces the threat of dog attacks on a daily basis; letter carriers. Each year, more than 6,000 letter carriers will be victims of dog attacks.