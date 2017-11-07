Screen shot of the website Flavourgalley.com, which is selling a five-liter mini keg of Hidden Valley Ranch Dressing.
You can now get your Ranch dressing straight from a keg

By Joshua Tehee

jtehee@fresnobee.com

November 07, 2017 2:42 PM

Hidden Valley knows how to innovate, when it comes to delivering its famous Ranch dressing.

First, there was the Ranch fountain, which the company debuted in March and sold for $100 online, according to Delish (it also sold a bejeweled bottle of the creamy dressing at the time).

Now, the company has released a Mini Ranch Keg.

It’s part of a holiday collection available at Flavourgallery.com that also includes Ranch-themed socks and a sweatshirt.

The 9-inch mini keg looks like a full-sized beer keg and is coated inside, so that the Ranch stays fresh tasting, according to the site, which also notes that the coating meets FDA specifications. The keg itself costs $50, but comes with a year supply of dressing. There’s no word on exactly how much dressing that might be, or of it comes all in one shipment.

The keg is available for pre-order now, though the item won’t be shipped until Dec. 11, according to the site.

Ranch dressing is wildly popular. Hidden Valley claims one third of households in the US have ranch in their house at any given time, according to Thrillist.

But it’s not without controversy.

Like, whether it should ever be paired with pizza. A pizzeria in Dallas Texas, made news in 2014 for discouraging the use of Ranch at its restaurant – by charging $1,000 for a side of the dressing, according to Eater. It later banned Ranch from the restaurant altogether, according to the story.

Still, there are those who love their Ranch dressing and the announcement of a keg of it (even a miniature one) was well met by Twitter users like @dolviced, who wondered if anyone was “having a party with a keg of Ranch instead of beer?” She was asking for a friend, according to the tweet.

