A super makeover for Mayor Sly James

Essential tips for a 911 call

Tigers like the feeling of big win over Kentucky

Engage political foes with civility, says UMKC professor

Deregulation, tax cuts and state pensions topics of discussion at Lincoln Days

Mizzou coach Cuonzo Martin talks about big win

Hundreds write letters calling for release of Kansas man detained by ICE

Alvin Brooks' daughter, family escape house fire safely

Five reasons why sibling adoption cases take time

Meet this school's 'director of love and hospitality'

Tammy Ljungblad The Kansas City Star
Allan Katz, a professor at the University of Missouri-Kansas City and head of American Public Forum, spoke on the issues of political discourse and civil dialogue during an event hosted by the League of Women Voters on Saturday at Atonement Lutheran Church in Overland Park. Video by Tammy Ljungblad/The Star.

The police shooting death of suicidal Overland Park teenager John Albers torments other families in trouble and raises concerns about calling 911. Here are some tips when calling 911 if someone you know is in crisis and is a danger to themselves or others.

Supporters of Syed Jamal gathered Saturday at the Plymouth Congregational Church in Lawrence to write letters to Homeland Security asking that Jamal be allowed to remain in the United States. Jamal, a chemistry instructor, was picked up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement outside his home in Lawrence and is being threatened with deportation. Jamal, 54, is thought be detained in a Missouri jail 160 miles from his wife Angela Zaynaub Chowdhury, also from Bangladesh, and their three U.S. citizen children.

The home of Estelle Brooks, daughter of Alvin Brooks, a Kansas City civic leader, was gutted Saturday by a fast moving fire the forced the family to escape quickly from the burning home in the 7000 block of Ewing. Estelle Brooks, her daughter Shanita Pardue and a young grandson escaped unharmed. Pardue said a fire in the fireplace set curtains then a wall ablaze. Video by Tammy Ljungblad.

Firefighters from Overland Park, Lenexa and the Consolidated Fire District #2 battled an apartment fire early Friday morning in the 9100 block of Robinson at the Meadowlark Hills Apartment complex in Overland Park. Jason Rhodes, a spokesman for the department, said several residents were checked for smoke inhalation but no one was transported to the hospital. Thirteen residents were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The St. Michael the Archangel Catholic High School in Lee’s Summit recently brought in a 3 and a half-month-old puppy named Mike as “director of love and hospitality.” The dog is being used to help students learn responsibility and to raise spirits. Meanwhile, the students help Mike get used to people.

A Philadelphia Eagles fan has vowed to guard the city’s iconic Rocky statue after Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots jerseys were recently draped over the monument. Springfield resident Jordan Demcher has been pacing in front of the Rocky statue outside of the Philadelphia Museum of Art for a number of hours every night since January 30. Demcher wanted to take action after a Vikings jersey was thrown over the statue during the NFC Championship game weekend, followed by a Tom Brady jersey on Friday, January 26. In this video, Demcher addresses Brady about the proper way to give a handshake to Eagles quarterback Nick Foles.

Urban Mining Vintage has moved from its Main Street location to the former home of Bitternan Candy at 3111 Gillham Road, and opened to the public on Feb. 1. The vintage style furniture and art flea market also offers mid-century modern items, and is only open the weekend that coincides with each month’s first Friday.