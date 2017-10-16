Alyssa Milano arrives at the The NHL100 Gala held at the Microsoft Theater on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Alyssa Milano arrives at the The NHL100 Gala held at the Microsoft Theater on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell Invision/AP
Alyssa Milano arrives at the The NHL100 Gala held at the Microsoft Theater on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell Invision/AP

Latest News

What is ‘Me too’ on Facebook & Twitter and why is it trending?

By Mandy Matney and Kate Irby

mmatney@islandpacket.com

October 16, 2017 09:01 AM

Actor Alyssa Milano took to Twitter Sunday evening to start a conversation showing the magnitude of sexual assault.

She tweeted “Suggested by a friend: If all the women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted wrote ‘Me too’ as a status, we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem.”

More than 34,000 people have replied to the tweet, many sharing stories of sexual assault and survival, including Lady Gaga and Monica Lewinsky.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Some pointed out that for all the women posting “me too,” there are still thousands who likely would not post for many reasons.

A third of women between 18 and 34 report being sexually harassed at work, according to a Cosmopolitan survey of more than 2,000 women in 2015. Stop Street Harassment commissioned a study of 2,000 people in 2014 that found 65 percent report experiencing street harassment, such as being sexually touched or followed. Among men, 25 percent reported experiencing street harassment, with a disproportionate number of those being men who identified as LGBT.

More Videos

Kansas State players celebrate with fans after beating Oklahoma 0:31

Kansas State players celebrate with fans after beating Oklahoma

Pause
Devonte’ Graham breaks down win over WVU and a ‘crazy’ stat 1:14

Devonte’ Graham breaks down win over WVU and a ‘crazy’ stat

Televangelist Joel Osteen comes back to Kansas City after 6 years and spread positive energy 2:18

Televangelist Joel Osteen comes back to Kansas City after 6 years and spread positive energy

Five things to know about Overland Park's College/Metcalf plan 0:50

Five things to know about Overland Park's College/Metcalf plan

Deaf child dances with joy as he hears drums for first time at Dallas Mavericks game 0:20

Deaf child dances with joy as he hears drums for first time at Dallas Mavericks game

'My Shot': A montage from 'Hamilton' 0:48

'My Shot': A montage from 'Hamilton'

First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA 1:27

First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA

Man captures Michigan meteor on camera while driving 0:10

Man captures Michigan meteor on camera while driving

White House doctor: President Trump is in 'excellent' health 2:50

White House doctor: President Trump is in 'excellent' health

Five things to know about former Southwest Missouri State star Jackie Stiles 0:45

Five things to know about former Southwest Missouri State star Jackie Stiles

  • Harvey Weinstein faces more sexual assault allegations

    More women have stepped forward to make claims against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was fired from his company after a New York Times report detailing extensive sexual harassment accusations spanning three decades. Actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie as well as a former screenwriter are among the latest to say Weinstein made unwanted sexual advances.

Harvey Weinstein faces more sexual assault allegations

More women have stepped forward to make claims against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was fired from his company after a New York Times report detailing extensive sexual harassment accusations spanning three decades. Actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie as well as a former screenwriter are among the latest to say Weinstein made unwanted sexual advances.

Meta Viers McClatchy

About one in five women say they were raped at some point in their lifetime, according to a 2010 study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, experts caution that many official stats on sexual assault and harassment are inaccurate, mostly due to victims not wanting to report an attack or not understanding what constitutes assault or harassment. The conversation around “me too” highlighted that issue.

Milano recently penned an essay in response to Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual assaults, including statements by her “Charmed” costar Rose McGowan that Weinstein raped her.

Milano said she’s “sickened and angered” by Weinstein's alleged “sexual predation and abuse of power,“ but is glad recent accusations have “opened up a dialogue around the continued sexual harassment, objectification and degradation of women.”

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Kansas State players celebrate with fans after beating Oklahoma 0:31

Kansas State players celebrate with fans after beating Oklahoma

Pause
Devonte’ Graham breaks down win over WVU and a ‘crazy’ stat 1:14

Devonte’ Graham breaks down win over WVU and a ‘crazy’ stat

Televangelist Joel Osteen comes back to Kansas City after 6 years and spread positive energy 2:18

Televangelist Joel Osteen comes back to Kansas City after 6 years and spread positive energy

Five things to know about Overland Park's College/Metcalf plan 0:50

Five things to know about Overland Park's College/Metcalf plan

Deaf child dances with joy as he hears drums for first time at Dallas Mavericks game 0:20

Deaf child dances with joy as he hears drums for first time at Dallas Mavericks game

'My Shot': A montage from 'Hamilton' 0:48

'My Shot': A montage from 'Hamilton'

First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA 1:27

First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA

Man captures Michigan meteor on camera while driving 0:10

Man captures Michigan meteor on camera while driving

White House doctor: President Trump is in 'excellent' health 2:50

White House doctor: President Trump is in 'excellent' health

Five things to know about former Southwest Missouri State star Jackie Stiles 0:45

Five things to know about former Southwest Missouri State star Jackie Stiles

  • Kansas State players celebrate with fans after beating Oklahoma

    Kansas State players join students in the stands after beating No. 4 Oklahoma 87-69 on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018.

Kansas State players celebrate with fans after beating Oklahoma

View More Video