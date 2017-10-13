No significant penalties for UNC in NCAA’s long-awaited report on academic scandals

More Videos 1:02 Police looking for man suspected of burglarizing several KC businesses Pause 1:12 A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations 1:30 Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood 1:43 Could Lamonte McIntyre be freed after 23 years in prison? 1:36 Watch Wisconsin QB commit Graham Mertz's high school highlights 0:40 Former Jayhawk Joel Embiid has his walk back through KU campus 0:45 Can you believe what Amazon wants for its second headquarters? 1:47 Trump signs health care executive order for 'Obamacare relief' 2:01 Chiefs' Derrick Johnson on facing Big Ben again 0:22 Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Roy Williams on NCAA allegations: I know we did nothing wrong North Carolina head coach Roy Williams talks about the allegations against UNC during press conference Sunday, April 2, 2017, before the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ. North Carolina head coach Roy Williams talks about the allegations against UNC during press conference Sunday, April 2, 2017, before the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ. NCAA

North Carolina head coach Roy Williams talks about the allegations against UNC during press conference Sunday, April 2, 2017, before the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ. NCAA