Watch Trump aide, ‘Meet the Press’ host get in heated debate over inauguration crowd

3:26 Brooklyn Coons' death is still shrouded in secrecy Pause

1:21 Kansas City rally coincides with Women's March on Washington

2:23 Inner-city aquaponics project to grow tilapia and veggies

1:36 National Geographic features KC's Avery Jackson, a transgender girl

2:32 Firefighters battle blaze after explosion at historic downtown KC church

1:42 Crowd amazed as bridge hits icy waters of Missouri River

2:12 Senior pastor believes church will be OK, probably stronger after devastating fire

4:16 The vicious debt trap of payday loans

1:48 Church pastor devastated by loss of church he grew up in