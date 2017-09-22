“Build Up the Food Bank” During the Fall Parade

The Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City (KCHBA) is partnering with Harvesters during the 2017 Fall Parade of Homes with a goal of providing 35,000 meals for area residents.
“In Harvesters’ 26-county service area, one in seven people is food insecure,” said Logan Heley, food and fund drive engagement manager at Harvesters. “Food insecurity means that a person or household may have food today, but does not know if there will be food tomorrow or enough food for everyone in the household.”
According to Harvesters, in Jackson County, MO alone more than 128,000 people (about 34,000 children) are food insecure. In Johnson County, Kan more than 64,000 people are food insecure – and of that 64,000 nearly 25,000 are children.
The money raised during the Fall Parade will support Harvester’s BackSnack program, which provides a weekly backpack filled with nutritious, child-friendly food for schoolchildren to take home over the weekend. More than 100,000 children in Harvesters’ service area receive free and reduced-price school meals during the week, but many of those are at risk of hunger on weekends. Harvesters provided more than 20,155 BackSnacks to kids every weekend in 2016.
“Hunger is something we can all understand,” said Jerry Braklow, president of Braklow Custom Homes and Parade Committee Chairman. “By partnering with Harvesters during the Fall Parade, the HBA is trying to do its part in the fight against hunger in Kansas City.”
From now until the end of the Fall Parade, KCHBA is accepting non-perishable food items at its headquarters at I-435 and Holmes as well as virtually through its website, kcparadeofhomes.com.
The KCHBA is also hosting a competition to see which state can donate the most food/money. Patrick Willis of Willis Custom Homes is the team captain for Missouri and Tommy Bickimer of Bickimer Construction is leading the Kansas team. Who do you want to win? If you would like to donate to one of the teams, click the “donate” button at kcparadeofhomes.com and choose your side.
The public is also invited to drop off donations at the following locations:
Mize Houser & Co./Block Real Estate Co. Building: First floor lobby of 7101 Tower at College and Metcalf in Overland Park, KS (AKA the Darth Vader Building; donations will support the Kansas team)
Kenny’s Tile – 3303 Main St. Grandview, MO 64030
Cornerstone Bank – 9120 W. 135th St. Overland Park, KS 66221
B.L. Rieke Custom Home Builders – 9011 Cottonwood Canyon Circle, Lenexa KS, Tour #38 (Donations will support the Kansas team)
Larson Building Company – 8328 Ensley Lane, Leawood, KS, Tour #88 (Donations will support the Kansas team)
Weber Flooring:
13800 E. 42nd Terr. Independence, MO 64055
5870 NW Prairie View Rd. Kansas City North, MO 64151
Joe’s Outlet Store 8950 Marshall Dr. Lenexa, KS 66215
11400 Rogers Rd. Lenexa, KS 66215
Builder showroom 11496 Rogers Rd. Lenexa, KS 66215
Trendstone – 10821 Lakeview Ave. Lenexa, KS 66219
Thank you for your help in hammering out hunger!
The fall Parade of Homes runs September 23 through October 8 with 286 homes open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with free admission.
New this fall is an improved Parade of Homes app, which you can download for free to your devices from the Apple Store or Google Play store by searching “KC Parade of Homes.” The new app offers updated functionality and improved directions to homes.
2017 Fall Parade of Homes
When: September 23 through October 8 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.
Where: 286 homes throughout the metro. Free Parade Guides listing addresses and information for every home on the Parade are available at the HBA office at 600 E. 103rd St., near Interstate 435 and Holmes Road, and at all Parade homes. Drop off a non-perishable food item to donate to Harvesters when you pick up your guide at the HBA!
Prices: Home prices range from $249,950 to $1.58 million.
More Information: Event information and a digital Parade of Homes Guide can be found at KCParadeofHomes.com using an online Home Search tool for locating homes by builder, price, location, school district or amenities, plus a Mobile Search and Maps tool available from the Apple Store or Google Play store for searching from your smart phone or tablet.
Comments