Loch Lloyd’s transformation into Kansas City’s finest resort lifestyle community has captivated the imaginations of Kansas Citians for more than two decades—and it’s far from over. Amid the excitement of new building activity and an exclusive selection of new homesites comes some game-changing news.
Rumors have long persisted about a new second gate to be constructed on the north side of the property. And now, those rumors are finally a reality. The new gate is scheduled to open by Christmas of this year, providing greater convenience and closer access to the world-class shopping and dining amenities in Leawood and Overland Park, Kan. Additionally, a new bridge is being built that will cross into Kansas just outside the gate, creating exciting new access from Loch Lloyd into Johnson County, Kan.
So much activity is happening at Loch Lloyd that prospective buyers who haven’t visited the gated community lately will likely be surprised by the dramatic progress.
“If you haven’t seen Loch Lloyd lately, you haven’t seen Loch Lloyd,” said Chuck Campbell, president of real estate development at Loch Lloyd.
This weekend is the perfect time to schedule a visit. The Spring Parade of Homes is underway, and Loch Lloyd is proud to showcase six new model homes in this year’s Parade. Stop by today to learn more about the new gate coming this year and tour the stately homes, each of which represents the unmatched expertise and craftsmanship of Loch Lloyd’s celebrated building team.
Delight in the stylish, thoughtful details and finishing touches inside Cecil & Ray Homes, Inc.’s, four-bedroom, 4 bathroom 1½-story home. With a homesite that backs to the gently rolling terrain of the Tom Watson Signature Design golf course and mature trees, you may want to spend more time outside than in! The home is priced at $1,299,000 and located at 16109 Carnoustie Lane. (Parade entry 41)
Enjoy stunning golf course views from the awe inspiring four-seasons room, complete with fireplace, in the 1½-story home from Don Julian Builders. Additional interior features include four bedrooms, 4+ bathrooms and a spacious kitchen enhanced by a walk-in pantry and an adjoining wet bar, ideal for entertaining. The home is priced at $1,179,900 and located at 16107 Carnoustie Lane. (Parade entry 42)
With interior design by Janet Alholm, the showstopping four-bedroom, 4+ bathroom home from Forner LaVoy Builders, Inc. is complete with a thoughtful floor plan that maximizes the home’s square footage and a transitional interior aesthetic that combines modern and classic elements. Hidden on a private cul-de-sac, this home is priced at $1,595,000 and located at 16419 Turnberry. (Parade entry 43)
A stately exterior gives way to an open, welcoming interior inside Koehler Building Company’s 1½-story home. A patio off of the family room and a covered lanai off of the great room embody the Loch Lloyd concept of intelligent design to maximize outdoor living. The five-bedroom, five-bathroom home is priced at $1,129,950 and located at 16105 Carnoustie Lane. (Parade entry 44)
Inside the sprawling, 8,352-square-foot interior of Starr Homes LLC’s Bridgeport, a fully appointed residential paradise awaits. Coveted features like a large kitchen, sumptuous master suite and a second-floor loft combine with wish list additions like a lanai, a lower level sports court, a wine cellar and a home theater to create a true dream home. The five-bedroom, 6½-bathroom home is priced at $1,494,688 and located at 16401 Loch Lloyd Parkway. (Parade entry 45)
Behind the gracious reverse story and a half from Willis Custom Homes awaits a delightful feature: a walk-up lower level that spills out onto a secluded patio that leads directly onto the Tom Watson Signature Design golf course. The four-bedroom, 4+ bathroom home is priced at $1,495,000 and located at 16111 Carnoustie Lane. (Parade entry 46)
There’s no better time to experience the incredible momentum that continues to fuel Loch Lloyd’s storied transformation. The lifestyle destination is closer than you think, and the Spring Parade is the perfect time to begin your Loch Lloyd discovery. Model homes are open daily through May 7, but don’t delay. Your best life awaits.
Loch Lloyd
Prices: $500,000 to multimillion-dollar estates.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through May 7
Directions: From 135th and State Line Road, go east to Holmes Road, south two miles to the community gates.
Contact: 816-331-9500.
Web: LochLloyd.com.
