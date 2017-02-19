Sharon Sigman has the experience to help customers make the right move

Whether you are a first-time homebuyer, an investor, are looking for a homesite to build the custom home of your dreams, are facing foreclosure, or anything in between, Sharon Sigman with RE/MAX State Line has the experience to address your needs.
Working as a broker/realtor in both Missouri and Kansas for over 25 years, and honored as one of the Top 5 Area Realtors by the Kansas City Business Journal, Sigman’s success stems from the ability to sustain her focus on her clients.
“My slogan is ‘Choose this LEFT-handed realtor to help you make the RIGHT move,’” she said. “It expresses my desire to help my buyers find the right home, or my sellers to find the right buyer, for the best price and terms.”
Among Sigman’s current listings is an inviting end unit, 1-1/2-story, two-bedroom, 2-1/2-bathroom, two-car garage townhome in the popular Woodbridge community located at 408 Woodbridge Lane off Wornall Rd. and Blue Ridge Rd. (MLS #2017797).
Encompassing 1,605 square feet with 1,244 square feet on the main floor, and priced at $159,900, prospective buyers will find new paint inside and out, new engineered laminate wood floors in the entry, kitchen, formal dining room, hallway, first floor, master bedroom, and laundry room. The great room features a vaulted ceiling and fireplace, there is a balcony/loft with a skylight, and the enclosed sunroom provides a peaceful outdoor view.
In Leawood at 11626 Tomahawk Creek Parkway near 119th and Roe (MLS #1998424), Sigman is representing a wonderfully redecorated, brick with a tile roof Tomahawk Creek corner condominium with lots of natural light and a great water view.
Situated near Town Center Plaza, Sprint World Headquarters and just minutes from I-435, this spacious 1,242 square foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom, second floor unit features 9-foot ceilings, triple crown molding, Silestone counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, and a balcony. The condo is priced at $167,000 and includes access to the community clubhouse and tennis courts. Another unit on the first floor will also be available soon.
A large family will fall in love with this charming, 3,900 square foot, two-story, five-bedroom, 3-1/2-bathroom, three-car tandem garage home at 1415 80th St. in Kansas City in the Southridge neighborhood near North Oak Trafficway and Barry Road (MLS #2026372).
Priced at $299,000 this home offers a great deal for the money, including numerous upgrades, a gorgeous master bedroom suite, formal living and dining rooms, a family room, a 12-foot by 16-foot deck and patio overlooking a private yard, a finished walk-out basement, and a recreation room.
For families with children, Sigman, as a native Kansas Citian and a former high school teacher in the Shawnee Mission School District, possesses personal insight that allows her to provide buyers with extra assistance and information about choosing a home and school district to meet their needs and desires.
“As your trusted, professional real estate partner, I will help you find the best home in your area within your price range. And together we will sell your home, for as much as the market will bear, and as quickly as possible.”
In addition to being consistently rated among the top 10 realtors in Kansas City metropolitan area, Sigman holds various designations and degrees including as a CRS (Certified Real Estate Consultant), ABR (Accredited Buyers Agent), SRES (Senior Citizen Representative), and a CSP (Certified New Sales Consultant-to Build).
Sigman’s success is also due in part to her association with RE/MAX State Line, one of the most successful real estate companies in the area. As such, she works closely with over 80, high caliber, professional agents—more than half of them licensed brokers—and their office is fully-equipped with an integrated network of computer and communication systems providing instant access to all the Multiple Listing Services, the Public Record Searches, and other tools and services.
“Buying and selling a home is one of the biggest events in your life,” Sigman said, “so it’s imperative that you work with someone who has the experience and track record to better serve you. Whatever your real estate needs, I can help.”
For more information about these or other homes, contact Sharon Sigman at 913-488-8300, or sharonsigman@gmail.com, or go on the web at homesinkansascity.com or kchomes.net.
Comments